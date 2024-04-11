Overwatch 2 dev’s account name goes viral for all the wrong reasons

An Overwatch 2 dev’s account has gone viral for all the wrong reasons thanks to their hilariously inappropriate name.

A fun part of any multiplayer game, Overwatch 2 included, is your identity online. Maybe you have an established in-game name, or if you’re like many others, use in-game names as an opportunity to insert memes and jokes.

It’s fun to see these hilarious, and at times inappropriate, names in the server. But even funnier is seeing it pop up in an official Overwatch 2 dev update.

In one such update uploaded on April 10 discussing upcoming changes in Season 10 to group restrictions and their removal, a screenshot was shown to showcase the new Wide Match lobbies feature.

Discerning eyes immediately noticed that on the scoreboard shown, there was a particularly suspicious player in the lobby. A Moira, named “goonwatch420, was present in the match, to the total amazement of many fans.

“Who the f*** is goonwatch420 at Blizzard HQ?” a player with an eye for detail retweeted as they shared Overwatch 2’s Dev Update.

For those out of the know what gooning/gooners/goon caves are, we aren’t exactly at liberty to explain that here. But it essentially refers to a person who should probably ease up on watching too many adult-only videos.

Perhaps the worst aspect of goonwatch420 is their stats on Moira. At a shocking 6,676 heals and 4,834 damage, with their Lucio making a bulk of the team’s heals at 12,413, making goonwatch420 a bona fide despicable DPS Moira.

Now, for all we know this isn’t actually a dev from Team 4, and could just be a one-time QA tester the devs brought in to check out the new Wide Match feature. However, considering it’s an in-house screenshot, we can only speculate that goonwatch420 is a Blizzard dev. Thus, it’s curious how this particular image made its way through all checks to appear in the blog post.