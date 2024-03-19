MTG’s Fallout: New Vegas Commander deck gets price slash just after release

Pick up this new Fallout MTG Commander deck featuring Caesar’s Legions and lay claim to your own little slice of the wasteland.

Fallout: New Vegas is one of the most beloved entries in the long-running post-apocalyptic RPG series. Fans of Obsidian’s take on Fallout have sung the game’s praises for years, and there’s no way that Wizards of the Coast was going to ignore them when putting the Universes Beyond: Fallout decks together.

The Hail, Caesar deck contains many beloved characters from Fallout: New Vegas, bringing them together into a Mardu (red, white, and black mana) deck that can push through the win through resource accumulation and aggression.

The Hail, Caesar Fallout Commander deck is currently 20% off at Amazon. This is a great deal to find this soon after release, being close to the lowest Amazon has ever set the deck at, allowing you to add a powerful new pre-con deck to your MTG arsenal. But be wary, this is a limited-time deal, so be sure to check it out while the sale lasts.

WOTC/Bethesda

The Commander of the Hail, Caesar deck is – naturally – Caesar, Legion’s Emperor. This is one of the most feature-packed Commanders in the entire Universes Beyond: Fallout set.

On attack, Caesar allows you to sacrifice a creature and choose from two of a possible three effects. These include creating two token soldiers that come in tapped and attacking, drawing a card and losing 1 life, and burning opponents for damage that scales higher the more token Creatures you control.

Caesar is a fantastic new Commander that really holds the deck together, allowing you to amass both forces and resources as you wear your opponents down.

The deck’s alt Commander is Mr. House, President and CEO. Befitting the master of the Vegas strip, this Commander is all about gambling, rewarding dice rolling with an army of Securitrons, and paying out Treasure when you roll sixes. Mr. House is a fun and fascinating card design, but would perhaps be more at home in a deck of his own than piloting this pre-con.

Regardless of which Commander ends up in charge, Hail, Caesar is sure to bring the fun to your next Commander night.

