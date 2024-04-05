D&D players reveal most predictable character gimmicks in the game

The drow Rangers, kender Rogues, and human Fighters of the world, beware, as D&D players have revealed the reasons behind the game’s most predictable character gimmicks.

Dungeons & Dragons players have near-limitless options for making characters. Despite this, some character archetypes are incredibly popular, with a human Fighter named Bob being the most popular character type on D&D Beyond.

There’s a reason some people pick certain class and race combos, either because of old fantasy tropes or because of overpowered D&D character builds. These reasons were outlined in a recent thread on the DnD Reddit, where users broke down the most predictable character gimmicks.

“If a tortle monk sits down at your table they want to be Master Oogway but will be Michaelangelo,” one very correct user wrote, while another said, “Kalashtar Bear Totem Barbarian. Resistance to Everything,” referring to a very broken damage resistance build.

One user wrote, “Fiend or Fey Warlock with female patron: sub,” and another responded, “Undead patron who is a male vampire: also sub.” This is why Strahd von Zarovich is so popular.

“Human Fighter – First time playing huh?,” one user asked, “Variant Human Fighter – They need 6 feats for their build to work.”

One player summed up a lot of characters.:”Elf-ranger: Legolas, Drow-Anything: Drizzt clone most likely, Hexblade 1/Anything: Gaming the system are we?”

One fan wrote, “Loxodon Rogue,” referring to the Magic: The Gathering race, “I know they want to quip about people not noticing the elephant in the room.”

The sad truth is that most D&D campaigns don’t last for long. Groups are lucky if they hit level 5 in any single story. As such, everyone should play whatever character they want without fear of ridicule for being broken or an overused trope.

(You can judge them privately, of course. Feel free to complain on Reddit about all of the Drizzt wannabes in the world.)