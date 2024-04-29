Gaming

All Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 graphics modes for Xbox Series X & S

Ethan Dean
Senua in Hellblade 2Xbox Game Studios

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 looks like it’s going to be a visual feast but what are the graphics mode options for the game on Xbox Series X & S?

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 lands on Xbox Series consoles and PC on May 21, 2024, and it will take players back into the mind of Senua. Set to be a similarly linear experience to its predecessor, developer Ninja Theory looks to have invested heavily in the game’s visuals.

Despite not having an expansive open world like most recent triple-A games, Hellblade 2’s PC requirements are still fairly hefty. We can hazard a guess as to why that is given what we’ve seen in the game’s trailers so far.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 looks set to be one of the most graphically impressive games of the current generation. So, with its focus on photorealism, what graphics modes will be available?

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 graphics modes

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will only have a single 30FPS graphics mode on consoles at launch. This bucks more recent trends of offering a performance option that prioritizes framerate and a fidelity option that maximizes graphics.

Of course, Hellblade 2 isn’t the only game to be locked at 30fps in recent memory, and Ninja Theory’s reasoning is sound. In an interview with GamePro, VFX Director Mark Slater-Tunstill explained that the decision was to emphasize the “cinematic” nature of the game.

Keeping it closer to the 24fps that we experience movies in and not having to struggle to optimize the game to 60fps means the team can prioritize the visual fidelity afforded by Unreal Engine 5.

This discussion was specifically in relation to the console version of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 and other graphics options may be present in the PC version. It’s also possible that more graphics modes will come to consoles after the game’s launch but none have been announced so far.

About The Author

Ethan Dean

Ethan Dean is a Staff Writer on the Australian Dexerto team. He graduated from RMIT with a Bachelors Degree in Journalism and has been freelance writing in the gaming space ever since. His favorite game is the third-person, open world flavor of the month and when he doesn't have a controller in his hands, there's a paintbrush in them. He's a self-described Warhammer nerd and a casual DnD player too. You can contact Ethan at ethan.dean@dexerto.com

