All Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 graphics modes for Xbox Series X & S

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 looks like it’s going to be a visual feast but what are the graphics mode options for the game on Xbox Series X & S?

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 lands on Xbox Series consoles and PC on May 21, 2024, and it will take players back into the mind of Senua. Set to be a similarly linear experience to its predecessor, developer Ninja Theory looks to have invested heavily in the game’s visuals.

Despite not having an expansive open world like most recent triple-A games, Hellblade 2’s PC requirements are still fairly hefty. We can hazard a guess as to why that is given what we’ve seen in the game’s trailers so far.

Article continues after ad

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 looks set to be one of the most graphically impressive games of the current generation. So, with its focus on photorealism, what graphics modes will be available?

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 graphics modes

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will only have a single 30FPS graphics mode on consoles at launch. This bucks more recent trends of offering a performance option that prioritizes framerate and a fidelity option that maximizes graphics.

Article continues after ad

Of course, Hellblade 2 isn’t the only game to be locked at 30fps in recent memory, and Ninja Theory’s reasoning is sound. In an interview with GamePro, VFX Director Mark Slater-Tunstill explained that the decision was to emphasize the “cinematic” nature of the game.

Article continues after ad

Keeping it closer to the 24fps that we experience movies in and not having to struggle to optimize the game to 60fps means the team can prioritize the visual fidelity afforded by Unreal Engine 5.

This discussion was specifically in relation to the console version of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 and other graphics options may be present in the PC version. It’s also possible that more graphics modes will come to consoles after the game’s launch but none have been announced so far.