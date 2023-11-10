Fall Frenzy $50,000 Fortnite tournament: How to watch, compete, and win prizes

The Gonna Need Milk Fall Frenzy Fortnite event gives players and viewers the chance to win up to $50,000 in prizes. Here is how to watch, compete, and win prizes for yourself.

Gonna Need Milk has teamed up with tournament platform Repeat, owned by Sony, for a Fortnite event with $50,000 in prizes, and aims to support women in gaming.

This event included live broadcast events, a major Grand Final with a $15,000 prize pool, and a ton of ways to win prizes on the Gonna Need Milk Discord.

How to Watch Fall Frenzy

The Main Events and Grand Finals will be streamed live on Twitch and will feature an all-female cast from the creators, casters, and even the production team for the event in order to support women in gaming.

Fall Frenzy will feature some of the most popular female Fortnite creators, including Kmorhz, Girlybella, AlarmingAmber, Frantic, Thelittlesnail, Sparkles_qt, Natashal, Cuten00b, Gompers, Apples, and many more.

Grand Finals will be broadcast live on November 25.

How to compete in Fall Frenzy

Repeat.gg is an innovative esports tournament platform, owned by PlayStation, offering players with a competitive streak the chance to compete in a variety of games and win prizes.

So it’s no surprise that signing up for Fall Frenzy is easy, you will just need to sign up for your own Repeat account via their website and join the Gonna Need Milk Fall Frenzy Fortnite leaderboards. Fortnite players of all skill levels were able to join in with the event.

One of the tournaments available on Repeat is the Zany Ziplines Cup, which also includes a PlayStation 5 Giveaway. Join the tournament now and find out how to enter the giveaway.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

More information on your opportunities to win and participate can be found here.

Gonna Need Milk supports female gamers

Gonna Need Milk has made supporting female players one of the event’s main goals. This is just one of the many ways they are continuing their mission to empower women in gaming, with more events and partnerships to follow.

Despite making up half of all gamers in the world, Milk feels strongly about leading change to tackle the underrepresentation of females in the esports and gaming industry and the significant pay gaps.

The event will therefore be focused on promoting female gaming talent with their all-women broadcast team from Radiant.gg, which offers mentorship for women who aspire to be involved in gaming broadcasts.

“It’s an absolute honor for Raidiant to produce this exciting gaming opportunity for the Gonna Need Milk campaign,” said Heather “sapphiRe” Garozzo, Founder and Executive Producer of Raidiant, a women-led gaming and esports broadcaster.

“We are excited to partner with Playstation to further expand Milk’s presence in gaming with the launch of our Gonna Need Milk Fall Frenzy. But even more importantly, we are thrilled to use this partnership as an opportunity to shine the spotlight on incredible female gamers, creators and announcers in the space who have for too long been overlooked and under-supported,” notes Yin Woon Rani, CEO of MilkPEP.

“Our hope is that Milk can be an ally both in terms of providing important nutrition for continued gameplay and offering support to women in a space where they do not have the recognition they deserve.”

How to win Fall Frenzy $500 Golden Ticket

Epic Games

One easy way you can get your hands on some of the $50,000 prize pool is by playing Milk’s Zany Ziplines map, with the Fortnite map code: 2190-7114-0140.

You would need to access the map at the right time and eliminate the mystery Fortnite creator, where further details will be revealed during the live broadcasts. If you are the first to take a screenshot as proof and send it to the Gonna Need Milk Discord, then you will win the $500 Golden Ticket.