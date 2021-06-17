FIFA 21 formation lets you “Gegenpress” like Jurgen Klopp’s Dortmund

Want to pull out the iconic “Gegenpressing” strategy in FIFA 21, just like Klopp did at Dortmund and Liverpool? You can, thanks to this mastermind guide that brings back the “Raumdeuter” and gives it prominence in FIFA.

There’s no introduction needed to just how successful Klopp’s style of football has been. He has won numerous titles with Dortmund and Liverpool using the Gegenprsesing tactic, swarming opponents as they try to push the ball up the pitch.

It’s become a favorite of the footballing world, with some managers like Pep Guardiola putting their own spin on the aggressive pressing strategy.

Advertisement

However, Klopp’s take on the press, revolving around the “Raumdeuter” role, first taken up by Thomas Muller, isn’t something you can just turn on in FIFA 21.

One player though has gone to the great effort of finding the right tactics to get the Gegenpress going, and it’s as good in FIFA as it is in real life.

How to emulate Klopp’s Gegenpress in FIFA 21: custom tactics

Reddit user /u/ynwaliv123 put together a guide to the 4-2-3-1 strategy that Klopp used during his time at Dortmund with Thomas Muller.

It integrates your full backs into the attacks, puts your CDMs right in the opponent’s passing lines, and pushes your attackers back on the ball after losing it.

Related News

Advertisement

Defense tactics

Defensive Style: Press After Possession Loss

Width: 3 bars

Depth: 7 bars

Offence tactics

Offensive Style: Balanced

Width: 3 bars

Players In Box: 5 bars

Corners: 3 bars

Free Kicks: 3 bars

Player instructions

Position Instructions ST Stay Central, Mixed Attack, Normal Interceptions, Basic Defensive Support LAM Basic Defence Support, Get Into The Box, Free Roam, Normal Interceptions CAM Come Back On Defence, Get Into The Box, Drift Wide, Normal Interceptions RAM Come Back On Defence, Get Into The Box, Drift Wide, Normal Interceptions LDM Cut Passing Lanes, Balanced Attack, Normal Interceptions, Cover Wing RDM Cut Passing Lanes, Drop Between Defenders, Normal Interceptions, Cover Center LB Join The Attack, Normal Interceptions, Overlap CB Stay Back While Attacking, Normal Interceptions RB Balanced Attack, Normal Interceptions, Overlap

While the tactics may not be for every player ⁠— and every squad ⁠— if you’re a fan of pressing football and have players with good workrates, you can probably find success with the Gegenpress in FIFA 21.