Escape From Tarkov players outraged over "unfair" item trading bans

Escape From Tarkov developer Battlestate Games has apparently been banning players either temporarily or permanently for in-game trading of items, while fans are claiming there’s nothing in the rules or EULA to stop them from sharing their loot in a certain way.

Since Tarkov’s initial release in 2017, one of the most common ways of sharing or trading loot has been to simply drop the items during a raid with a friend or teammate, so they can then pick it up and leave with it in their inventory.

Now, Battlestate has started handing out punishments for overusing this method, ranging from temporary 90-day suspensions to full-on permanent bans - and players aren’t too happy about the developer’s change in attitude.

On July 6, Battlestate tweeted that "large and constant distribution of items in raids to other players" would be "regarded as boosting, which is prohibited in our game."

In order to avoid permanent bans, temporary bans and other misunderstandings - we recommend that you refrain from large and constant distribution of items in raids to other players. All this will be regarded as boosting, which is prohibited in our game. Ty for understanding — Battlestate Games (@bstategames) July 6, 2020

Since then, multiple players have reported bans falling under this new "no-sharing" rule, which doesn't appear in Tarkov's end user license agreement, or official game rules at the time of writing, though boosting is mentioned in the rules.

Several users who didn't catch the Tweet from Battlestate have complained about being banned since the new rule was put into place, saying that they had no way of knowing this common way of trading loot was now a no-go.

Sharing a bit of unwanted Scav loot with a buddy shouldn't immediately flag your account though, Battlestate mentions "a large and consistent distribution of items." If you are using the system as a way to trade items and make money often outside of the Flea Market, you might want to change tactics.

Escape from Tarkov updates and its social feeds are posted in the game's launcher, but it is understandably frustrating to be banned for something that was only posted on Twitter, and used to be just part of how the game went.

Like we said, the odd in-game trade here and there probably won't run afoul of Battlestate, but doing it repeatedly as a way to make money and to give your friends a head-start will now definitely draw you some unwanted attention.