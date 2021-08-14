xQc banned from Twitch for the fifth time – and no one knows why

Popular Twitch streamer Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has once again been banned from Twitch, making this the fifth ban he’s received in his streaming career.

On August 14, xQc, one of the biggest, if not the current biggest streamer currently on Twitch was banned from the platform for the fifth time.

As of now, no reason for the ban has been revealed, but with it being his fifth ban on Twitch, it could potentially lead to a permanent ban from the platform depending on how serious this ban is.

The streamer’s last ban was only a couple of weeks ago in July, when he was issued a DMCA strike from the Olympic Committee for rebroadcasting the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. xQc decided to fight back against the “unfair claim”, filing his own DMCA counter-claim to have the strike dismissed.

Advertisement

xQc has not yet responded, leaving everybody wondering as to what he did to deserve his fifth ban.

This piece is currently being updated with more information…