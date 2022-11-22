Viral TikTok shows tourist booed for climbing sacred Mayan pyramid in Mexico: “Lock her up!”

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at kawter.abed@dexerto.com

A “disrespectful” tourist was blasted on TikTok after being filmed climbing an ancient Mayan pyramid in Mexico without permission.

In a viral clip with over 3.4 million views, the female tourist got booed as she illegally climbed the steps of the sacred Castillo de Kukulcán, in southeastern Mexico.

A crowd was gathered in the esplanade of Chichén Itzá, and shouted “jail, jail, jail,” “lock her up” and “sacrifice, sacrifice,” because “this woman does not respect the rules.”

The National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) has prohibited climbing the sacred Mayan building since 2008. It also announced fines ranging from about 2,558 to around 5,115 US dollars, depending on the damage caused to the structure.

The tourist even did a little dance on top of the site, which further angered Mexican and foreign visitors as they whistled, chanted, and booed even louder.

When she finally reached the bottom, and tried to make her way through the crowd, water and trash was thrown at her.

“This is so disrespectful… don’t mess with my Mexican people,” the caption of the video posted by angelalopeze read.

TikTok slams tourist for climbing sacred pyramid

In the comments, TikTok users criticized the unnamed tourist for her actions.

“Why can’t people BEHAVE when they go out. So embarrassed for her and horrified for these people as they watch something so sacred be disrespected,” one wrote.

“I instantly feel happy that everyone there wasn’t having it and rightfully boo’d her off,” another user shared.

“I’m waiting for the internet to find this woman’s identity because wtf is wrong with people. They should be publicly shamed,” a third said.

“The crowd yelling ‘jail, jail, jail!’ makes me feel better about society seeing these acts as egregious rather than applaudable,” someone else added.

At the time of writing, INAH authorities have yet to report the incident, and the woman remains unidentified.