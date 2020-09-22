Logan Paul Vs Mayweather WON’T Happen | Influenced With Richard Lewis

In the second episode of 'Influenced,' Dexerto's Richard Lewis and Mike Kent discuss the biggest stories from the world of online entertainment, including the potential Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather fight, Pokimane facing backlash for using VTuber, and more.

Another crazy week of online entertainment news is in the books, perhaps none more so than the ever-growing rumors that YouTuber Logan Paul will be fighting superstar boxer Floyd Mayweather.

However, despite the prospect of the fight picking up steam, Richard Lewis isn't convinced it'll happen: "There's no way this fight's going ahead, this is bulls**t. KSI called it out on Twitter, as well, saying it's a lie, and I've got to agree with him."

Lewis' point is that, even if this fight would be an exhibition match, the difference of the boxing skill between Mayweather and Paul is so immeasurably vast, that it wouldn't make sense to even go ahead with it.

In other news, popular Twitch streamer Imane 'Pokimane' Anys kicked off her return from a month-long hiatus by using VTuber (Virtual YouTuber), which displays an animated version of her on-screen instead of the usual face-cam.

She's gotten a lot of flak from fans and other VTube users over that decision, but Lewis isn't among those offering criticisms: "I think she's definitely done stuff where she's worthy of criticism, but this isn't one of them. If you're in the entertainment business and you get the chance to be anonymous, I can understand that's very tempting."

Make sure to watch and/or listen to the full second episode of Influenced above!