Lil Nas X signs Addison Rae’s chest in viral TikTok

Addison Rae has gone viral on TikTok with a video of Lil Nas X signing her chest, garnering millions of likes and views for the clip.

Influencer Addison Rae is one of the most popular creators on TikTok, with over 88 million followers, making her the fourth most-followed account on the whole app.

On September 20, she teamed up with rapper and singer Lil Nas X, who is currently promoting the release of his new song ‘Star Walkin,’ to make a TikTok together.

In the video they made together, Lil Nas can be seen signing his name onto Addison’s chest, with a snippet of ‘Star Walkin” playing in the background. At the end of the clip, he gives a thumbs up to the camera.

At the time of writing, the video has over 2.5 million likes and 18 million views, with fans loving the viral collabs between the two stars.

Addison also made an appearance in one of Lil Nas’ videos over on his account, when he FaceTimed a number of his friends to prank them with his new Madame Tussauds wax figure.

When she picked up the phone, she didn’t seem to notice at first that it was a wax figure, but after a couple of seconds she finally realized what it was, exclaiming, “oh my god, that’s insane!”

He also went on to call stars like Olivia Rodrigo and Lizzo, who were all stunned by the accuracy of the figure.

Lil Nas has a substantial following of his own on TikTok, with over 28 million followers, and an additional 12 million over on Instagram. He regularly goes viral with the range of different videos he posts for his fans on the platform.