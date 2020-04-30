How the Mob went from Trolls to Thieves

The Mob are a Twitch stream team who have rocketed to success in the last 12 months. Through collaboration and grinding out content, they have become some of the faces of 100 Thieves
The Mob consists of Brandon "Avalanche" Thomas, Yan "Classify" Shalamov, Erind "Froste" Puka and Joseph "Mako" Kelsey. These four Influencers started off being active in MLG forums around the Call of Duty pro scene.
The stream team spent time moderating communities for big streamers such as TimTheTatman and Nadeshot, where they famously trolled and joked about with the creators to the hilarity of chat.
The group now boasts a whopping 700k Followers across all their Twitter accounts, while also bringing in over 300k across their twitch accounts. They have also shifted from posting viral content to more of day to day content machines.
You can now see them streaming games such a Call of Duty, Valorant, Fifa, Counter-Strike and even Just Chatting, and pulling in thousands of viewers of their own.