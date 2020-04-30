How the Mob went from Trolls to Thieves

The Mob are a Twitch stream team who have rocketed to success in the last 12 months. Through collaboration and grinding out content, they have become some of the faces of 100 Thieves

The Mob consists of Brandon "Avalanche" Thomas, Yan "Classify" Shalamov, Erind "Froste" Puka and Joseph "Mako" Kelsey. These four Influencers started off being active in MLG forums around the Call of Duty pro scene.

The stream team spent time moderating communities for big streamers such as TimTheTatman and Nadeshot, where they famously trolled and joked about with the creators to the hilarity of chat.