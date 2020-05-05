What Made ScreaM So Special? The Story Behind The Stats

Belgian Counter-Strike superstar ScreaM is one of the most fascinating players the game has ever seen. His raw ability has never been in doubt but he has endured some criticism about his ability to adapt.

Adil 'ScreaM' Benrlitom is best known for his insane ability to hit headshots, and if anything, the numbers are even more impressive than the eye test, with the Belgian picking up an incredible headshot percentage of 68.1%.

When it comes to precision kills, the headshot machine title is well earned. At almost 70%, ScreaM is truly in a league of his own when it comes to one-shot kills, as Johannes 'b0RUP' Borup is next in line at 64.1%.

This feat is even more impressive when you look at the longevity of ScreaM's career spanning over many years. As a result of this, Benrlitom has also picked up the most one taps tally with a total of 18,724 in his career.