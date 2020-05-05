What Made ScreaM So Special? The Story Behind The Stats

Belgian Counter-Strike superstar ScreaM is one of the most fascinating players the game has ever seen. His raw ability has never been in doubt but he has endured some criticism about his ability to adapt.
Adil 'ScreaM' Benrlitom is best known for his insane ability to hit headshots, and if anything, the numbers are even more impressive than the eye test, with the Belgian picking up an incredible headshot percentage of 68.1%.
When it comes to precision kills, the headshot machine title is well earned. At almost 70%, ScreaM is truly in a league of his own when it comes to one-shot kills, as Johannes 'b0RUP' Borup is next in line at 64.1%.
This feat is even more impressive when you look at the longevity of ScreaM's career spanning over many years. As a result of this, Benrlitom has also picked up the most one taps tally with a total of 18,724 in his career.
For all that, the human Headshot Machine is recognized as a prestigious talent, though for most of his career, he struggled to find comparable success. His best major success coming in the first of its kind Dreamhack Winter 2013 where he finished in the top 4 with VeryGames
The best year of his career came in 2016 where he, alongside French star Richard 'shox' Papillon, formed a superteam under the G2 banner – something ScreaM had always dreamed of. The mainly French lineup claimed victory at ECS Season 1, taking down the legendary Luminosity lineup and with ScreaM himself picking up the MVP of finals.