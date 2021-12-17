Stewie2k: “I won the psychological battle against Gla1ve!” BLAST CSGO Interview

Stewie2k and Team Liquid trash-talked their way to a victory against Astralis 2-0 at the BLAST CSGO Premier World Final.

NAF, FalleN, Grim, and EliGE were also on hand to take out Gla1ve, and Astralis’ newest players blameF and k0nfig. Now, Liquid will head to a lower bracket showdown with NAVI.

After the match, Stewie2k joined Dexerto to talk about what Astralis lacked, why he loves to trash talk, and why he thinks they’ll beat NAVI again.

