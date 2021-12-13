 Pop Flash: NAVI's biggest threat are themselves | BLAST CSGO World Final Preview - Dexerto
Logo
CS:GO

Pop Flash: NAVI’s biggest threat are themselves | BLAST CSGO World Final Preview

Published: 13/Dec/2021 3:32 Updated: 13/Dec/2021 4:35

by Brad Norton
Dexerto Pop Flash graphic
Dexerto

Share

DJ Esports Pop Flash Richard Lewis Sponsored Thorin

DJEsports.io

 

All eyes will be on the NAVI roster at the BLAST CSGO World Final but will they continue to dominate or will someone else rise to the occasion? Join Richard Lewis, Duncan ‘Thorin’ Shields & Auguste ‘Semmler’ Massonat as they preview the upcoming event.

NAVI has been on top throughout much of 2021. Now, with the BLAST CSGO World Final drawing near, will they close out the next big tournament and add another trophy to the collection?

The Pop Flash crew debate NAVI’s odds and also dive into the future of NIP along with the new Astralis lineup.

Discover More: No hope for Dev1ce & NIP?! BLAST Fall Finals CS:GO Review

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement