How Twistzz went from solo carry to Liquid's greatest team player

Russel 'Twistzz' Van Dulken is one of the most talented CS:GO players to come out of North America, but he's gone from solo carry star to a great team-focused player.

When the first version of Counter-Strike was released, Twistzz wasn't even born yet. Despite all that he's done in the scene, he's still one of the youngest pros competing at the highest level of the game.

His path to the top may have been quick, but it certainly wasn't immediate. He spent the first few years of his career putting lower-tier teams on his back and pulled them into the bigger stages, but always hit a ceiling that prevented them from going further.

After joining Team Liquid at just the age of 17, he slotted into one of the most talented lineups ever assembled with stars everywhere, and this meant he would need to learn how to support his teammates while also being his usual hard carry self at times.

This is the story of how Twistzz went from being the solo carry monster to Liquid's dependable and supportive team player.