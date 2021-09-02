Fnatic CSGO: ALEX is the man! Richard Lewis Reacts

Fnatic have had a bad spell in recent months, but the legendary CSGO brand has been steadily regaining its form since signing IGL ALEX – and everyone’s been playing better as a result.

The team includes everything from emerging stars like Brollan to cemented veterans in KRIMZ. But since adding ALEX and mezii, they’ve started to click in their gameplay, and Richard Lewis thinks they’re looking really good.

While there’s still world-class competition for Fnatic to overcome, this iteration of the squad has been showing that they could be one of the strongest lineups the Black-and-Yellow have put together in some time.

