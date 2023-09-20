CSGO pro suspended for betting on matches he played in

The Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC) has provisionally suspended CS:GO pro Joel ‘joel’ Holmlund due to multiple breaches of its Anti-Corruption Code.

The Swedish player, 18, was found to have placed bets on BetBoom Playlist Urbanistic matches that he was playing in, including against his own team, GODSENT, in a series that they lost. According to ESIC, the bets were placed between March 27 and 28, though during that period the team won both matches it played in that tournament (a 2-0 victory over HEET and a 2-1 win over BIG).

Article continues after ad

Additionally, joel was found to have placed 17 bets on various CS:GO matches between March 29 and May 1. Valve stated in a 2015 blog post titled ‘Unnecessary Risks’ that professional players “should under no circumstances gamble on CS:GO matches, associate with high volume CS:GO gamblers, or deliver information to others that might influence their CS:GO bets.”

Article continues after ad

ESL joel played in the European RMR leading to the IEM Rio Major in 2022

joel was served with a notice of charge on August 30 and denied any wrongdoing, prompting ESIC to gather additional evidence to verify his claims.

Article continues after ad

“Considering the gravity of the allegations, Mr. Holmlund’s current active participation in an ESIC-affiliated event, and being satisfied with the compelling evidence presented in its further investigation, ESIC has elected to suspend Mr. Holmlund via a Rejection Order Notice,” ESIC stated.

According to ESIC, the investigation into joel’s betting activity includes “digital footprints, including IP addresses, device IDs, and browser information”, records of individual bets placed during events, and links between betting accounts and social media platforms.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Swedish player has until October 6 to present new evidence. After this, ESIC will make a further statement revealing the final outcome of the investigation and potentially imposing sanctions.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

joel responds to ESIC suspension

On X/Twitter, joel said that his suspension is “[an] injustice” and argued that ESIC was “forced” to act after he helped Victory Zigzag qualify for the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown last week.

“They are accusing me of several stuff I didn’t do, and that’s fairly obvious,” he wrote. “Still, if I come out publicly, I am breaking confidentiality.

Article continues after ad

“I am still willing to cooperate with ESIC and will give my final answer around October 6 together with my lawyer.”

Article continues after ad

The news of the suspension ends months of speculation about the player, who was suddenly benched by GODSENT in May despite being the team’s best player. The Swedish organization has issued a statement in response to ESIC’s suspension, confirming that joel’s removal from the team was connected to the investigation that was being conducted by the esports watchdog. His contract with the organization has since been terminated.

Article continues after ad

The 18-year-old is widely regarded as one of the most exciting rising talents in Sweden and has averaged a 1.12 HLTV rating in 2023. Prior to joining GODSENT in January, he notably played for Galaxy Racer and Monte.