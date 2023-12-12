Superman just learned the biggest secret Batman kept from him

Batman and Santa Claus fight vampires together in DC’s new Silent Knight mini-series

Batman and Santa Claus are working together to fight vampires, but the whole thing may be enough to make Superman a little mad.

It’s the holiday season, and no one busts out all the stops for that quite like DC. There’s always a plethora of fun holiday tie-ins, from comics to shows to action figures.

This season’s main attraction is easily the four-issue Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight story. This mini-series establishes Batman and Santa Claus as having a long-standing partnership, with St. Nick being akin to a vampire hunter of sorts.

But Batman is known for keeping his secrets, and his secret friendship with Santa Claus may have been the breaking point for one of his closest friends.

Warning, spoilers for Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight #2 follow

Superman learns Batman never told him about Santa Claus

Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight reveals that Batman never told Superman about Santa Claus’ existence. Naturally, the Man of Steel seems pretty upset when he finds out at the issue’s end.

The issue focuses on Batman rallying the Bat-family and other street-level heroes, like Green Arrow and Black Canary, to help fight back against the undead Draug. The fight escalates to new levels as they race against time to save Zatanna, but Superman’s arrival may change the mood entirely.

DC Comics The World’s Finest friendship is put to the test over…Santa Claus…

It’s a tongue-in-cheek moment, but it is in line with past depictions of Superman. For some reason, his innately curious journalist instincts seem to turn a blind eye towards Santa Claus.

More appropriately, though, the moment feels like an excellent nod to the animated Justice League‘s perfect Christmas episode, Comfort and Joy. In that episode, Superman takes Martian Manhunter to Smallville to teach him about Christmas. Throughout the episode, it was made apparent that Superman still believed in Santa Claus.

With Superman on hand, it’s only a matter of time before the Man of Steel and Jolly St. Nick finally meet. It could be a meeting for the ages, and fans won’t have to wait a few more days for that team-up, as Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight #3 hits stands December 19.

Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight #2 is available now from DC Comics. For more Batman and comic book news, be sure to stick with Dexerto.

