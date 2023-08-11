DC reveals first look at a Batman who has killed Bruce Wayne

Preview pages for Gargoyle of Gotham have dropped, highlighting the violent, moody tone of the series, which follows a Batman who “killed” Bruce Wayne.

Through Elseworlds and DC Black Label, there’s a grand tradition of alternate interpretations of DC characters. With that long legacy, Batman himself has had multiple interpretations, with some stories and appearances becoming just as memorable as his main universe depiction.

Books like Gotham by Gaslight and Red Son presented dark, alternate time period takes that lasted throughout the ages. For more modern takes, books like Noël and Joker presented gritty, grounded takes on Batman just removed from DC.

Article continues after ad

The latest take, Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham, was announced in June as part of DC’s mature audience Black Label imprint. DC has released a preview of the book, which promises to be a darker take on The Dark Knight than usual.

Batman gives up on Bruce Wayne in Gargoyle of Gotham

The official preview pages show the moody tone of Gargoyle of Gotham. Batman is shown encountering various criminals throughout the textless pages. Even more so than usual, he is cloaked in shadow and silhouette. The result is a very raw, intense feeling take on the Dark Knight.

Article continues after ad

Created by Eisner Award winner Rafael Grampá, Gargoyle of Gotham promises a unique take on a Batman who has retreated farther than ever into his dark psyche.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

DC Comics Batman fights a losing battle.

“In a Gotham City where every day feels darker and more irredeemable than the last, Batman makes a definitive choice,” the press release explains. “To kill off the Bruce Wayne identity for good and embrace the cape and cowl full-time. But though he knows the streets of Gotham, Batman will soon come to find that he hardly knows himself.”

Article continues after ad

While it is unusual for Batman to choose to abandon the Bruce Wayne persona, it is not without precedent. Many of the most iconic stories have tackled the notion of why he would bother with the idea of a dual identity.

Notably, the video game Arkham Knight ended with Bruce Wayne publicly outed and, in one ending, faking his death so he could operate full-time as Batman.

Gargoyle of Gotham #1 releases September 16th, which is also Batman Day. The book will release with a host of high-profile variant covers from industry legends, including Jim Lee, Frank Miller and Paul Pope.