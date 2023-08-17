DC is set to completely change the dynamic between Batman and Robin

Bruce and Damian Wayne have been partners, family, and enemies for the last several years. The upcoming Batman and Robin series is changing that dynamic forever.

It’s been a rough few years for Batman and Robin. Bruce and Damian Wayne have been at odds since the end of Teen Titans. That book’s finale saw the team disbanded after Batman found out Robin had been incarcerating villains and wiping their minds.

Since then, Damian’s undergone tremendous growth. Not only has he finally been physically aged up, but events like Shadow War and Lazarus Planet have mended the relationship between father and son. Damian’s become closer to a hero again than he has in a long time.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The endgame for all this is Batman and Robin, the latest step in the long arc that established this incarnation as the definitive Dynamic Duo. Writer Joshua Williamson recently revealed that the book was about more than just fixing their relationship, though.

Batman and Robin is about making the Dynamic Duo equals, not partners

Batman and Robin aims to turn the father and son duo into equals. This starkly contrasts Bruce’s relationship with Damian or any of his previous Robins, who were treated like rookies in a partnership. Speaking with Comic Book, Williamson explained that it was all about finding balance.

Article continues after ad

“The book is about both of them and they’re on equal footing,” Williamson said. “I have to actually check on this, but even with something as far as the logo, the Batman and Robin names are the same size on the cover, this is both their books. It was two sides to this. I didn’t want it to be Batman’s book, Batman’s world and Damian is coming into it. I didn’t want it to be that. I wanted to be that Damian has his own world, his own stuff, his own car for example. But also the selfish part of me needed to make sure it wasn’t all Damian’s book all the time too, making sure that I have a balance between the two of them.”

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

DC Comics Bruce and Damian are equals in Batman and Robin #1

DC has struggled with how to handle the Robin role. While the pairing of Batman and Robin is one of DC’s most iconic, many over the years have found the pairing of the brooding dark knight with a vibrant boy wonder to be one at odds with the character’s core ethos.

Article continues after ad

That narrative changed following Jason Todd’s death and Tim Drake’s arrival. Tim Drake first established Robin as an essential to Batman, someone who keeps the character from falling too far into darkness. The New 52 briefly scaled that back somewhat, with Robin being referred to as an “internship,” but the partnership has remained an essential element of the characters.

Article continues after ad

Damian Wayne has walked the line since his introduction but crossed that line during Teen Titans. Robin killed Brother Blood and nearly killed KGBeast before his team stopped him. In typical fashion, Batman pushed hard, and the relationship between the two fractured. The two mended their relationship in the fallout of Batman vs. Robin and Lazarus Planet, and the new series promises to show new growth for both.

Article continues after ad

Batman and Robin will be the first time Bruce and Damian have been partners in some time, and presenting them as equals is an exciting new idea. Whether this means Damian’s more violent urges are finally put to rest or if Batman and Robin and destined to clash once more hinges on how the two are able to cope with being on equal footing.