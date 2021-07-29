Why Clayster’s return to Dallas Empire would have paid off

If Clayster would have returned to the Dallas Empire during the 2021 Call of Duty season, would it have worked out? Dexerto’s Andrew Campion dives into the impact it may have had on the entire year.

After Clay decided to take a break for “mental health reasons” towards the end of Stage 5, his former teammate Crimsix revealed that the 2020 World Champs almost reunited. Amidst their own struggles, Dallas Empire were allegedly in talks to bring Clay back for the 2021 season.

But would this have pushed Empire right back into championship contention? Or would they have lost a step after such a long time apart? Dexerto’s Andrew Campion explains how the huge shakeup could have paid off.

