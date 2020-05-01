Top 10 CDL Chicago Moments

CDL Chicago is now in the books, with Crimsix and Clayster's Dallas Empire running out eventual winners. However, not all the tournament's memorable moments came from the Texan outfit.

Here, we take a look at the top 10 moments from the Huntsmen home series. Not all of the tournament's best plays stemmed from the champions though. New York's Zoomaa stunned fans with an insane play against Atlanta, while Chicago's Arcitys stunned the home fans (who were watching from home) with some impressive plays.