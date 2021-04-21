This change puts OpTic in Losers - Dexerto

Diving into possible Call of Duty League map changes for Season 3 (removing Checkpoint and Apocalypse, adding Standoff), Reverse Sweep Round 11 tackles why OpTic Chicago could end up in the Stage 3 CDL Losers Bracket.

Comparing records in each mode and map, changes could dramatically alter expectations for each CDL team. If Apocalypse Hardpoint, Checkmate Search & Destroy, and Checkmate Control are all removed, then OpTic could struggle mightily.

Based on records on all of the other maps, OpTic would place 4th in Group B — ensuring a Losers Bracket spot and making Standoff new, exciting terrain to analyze.

