Rant: New York Subliners have fallen off

The New York Subliners have gone 0-2 since Obaid ‘Asim’ Asim got his visa issues sorted and returned, but Reverse Sweep’s Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt thinks the problems may run much deeper than people realized.

From calling NYSL’s start with Paco ‘HyDra’ Rusiewiez a “honey moon” to criticizing the team for “crying” after losses, Reverse Sweep’s crew did not hold back about the team’s struggles. New York is a top-three team in the Call of Duty League — but the group of analysts wonders: are they really?

