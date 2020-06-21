How Huke finally got the top of Call of Duty esports

Cuyler 'Huke' Garland had an explosive breakout season in Call of Duty esports, before he was forced out of the scene by new age restrictions for the CWL.

But he didn't give up. Instead, he moved to Halo, where he not only competed at the highest level, but won too. Becoming a world champion, he knew it was his ultimate goal to return to Call of Duty as soon as he turned 18.

Joining up with his former teammates SlasheR, Classic and Temp, his first year back didn't exactly go to plan. But again, he wasn't about to give up hope. After bouncing around with various teammates and organizations, it looks like the prodigy is finally realizing his potential.

For the inaugural season of the franchised Call of Duty League, Huke was recruited alongside Clayster, Crimsix, iLLeY and Shotzzy to represent the Dallas Empire.

With two other young guns around him, and two veteran leaders, it was the perfect combination for the squad, who even added CoD legend Rambo to their ranks as coach.

Despite a shaky start to the year, the Empire have quickly found their footing, and are now considered one of the top two teams in the game.

The 2020 Playoffs (replacing the World Championship) is now fast approaching, where Huke will hope to finally realize his dream.