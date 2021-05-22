Are OpTic too dependent on this player? - Dexerto

While OpTic Chicago bounced back from porous weeks of CoD, the Reverse Sweep crew breaks down why OpTic is still not among the Call of Duty League’s true contenders and why, more importantly, they’re too reliant on Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell.

Discussing the progress OpTic Chicago showed in the Stage 3 Major, specifically by going the distance in a 2-3 loss to the Toronto Ultra, the Reverse Sweep crew exercises some caution.

While Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker, and Katie Bedford agree that OpTic looks better than ever — they argue the must learn to produce when Dashy isn’t posting unsustainable 1.4 K/Ds.

