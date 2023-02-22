Activision Blizzard executive posts meme mocking Sony for losing CoD to Microsoft

Activision Blizzard executives have poked fun at Sony for their lack of action and response to the recent Microsoft deal with Call of Duty developer Activision Blizzard.

Lulu Cheng Meservey, the CCO of Activision Blizzard, posted on Twitter about the recent partnership between Microsoft and Call of Duty.

The meme includes three images, the first with a person riding a bike. The second then the same person struggling on the bike with the caption “refuses to accept guaranteed long-term access to CoD.” The third then has the person having fallen off the bike with the words “what if we lose access to CoD.”

This slapback is just another example and development in the drama surrounding the Microsoft deal with Activision/Blizzard and Sony’s pushback on the deal. At the beginning of February, we reported that new claims indicate that Sony has cut off communication with Microsoft in regards to discussing the potential Activision Blizzard merger.

The meme comes after Meservey also fired back at Sony for trying to put a stop to the future Merger.

“Microsoft is doing exactly what they said they’d do…whereas Sony continues to rebuff the opportunity to get a long-term agreement for Call of Duty and is trying to undermine the deal to protect its two-decade dominance in gaming.”

The CCO then went on to add in a follow up Tweet how, “we’re confident regulators will find that our proposed merger will promote competition and create more opportunities for workers and better games for our players.”

For all the latest gaming news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.