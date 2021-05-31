aBeZy: FaZe’s Tiny Terrors Nearly Didn’t Happen! - Dexerto

ABeZy and Simp, the ‘Tiny Terrors’, are arguably the best SMG duo to play in the Call of Duty League. Whether they’re supporting Arcitys & Cellium, or just popping off for their very own CDL highlight reel, they’re almost always absolutely shredding!

But this duo, which has dominated the Call of Duty scene since coming together, might not have ever even happened. Following the World War II season, aBeZy revealed he had offers from eUnited, Splyce and FaZe Clan heading into Black Ops 4.

He wanted to go to FaZe but the deal eventually fell through, and so was born the Tiny Terrors duo. ABeZy explains everything in this talk with Dexerto.

Advertisement

Discover more: What OpTic Chicago need to do to become the CDL’s top team