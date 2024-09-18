YouTube’s new Communities update brings fans closer to their favorite creators

YouTube has revealed an update to Communities designed to bring fans closer to their favorite content creators on the platform.

Shared during the Made By YouTube event on September 18, 2024, the YouTube community update builds upon the existing section by offering a Discord-like space for content creators to chat with their fans.

“This new space, linked from the creator’s channel, is where creators and fans can truly connect on YouTube by building deeper relationships around shared passions,” they said in the blog.

Article continues after ad

Unlike the current community section where only the channel owner can initiate conversations, this update lets fans start and share new posts. This allows the conversation to go past the YouTuber’s latest video and creates opportunities for fans can chat together more often.

The company added: “[A] consistent theme was the desire for belonging – people want a place where they feel included and understood by like-minded peers. We recognize the importance of balancing vibrant engagement with an environment where you can express yourself authentically, whether you’re sharing something, asking a question, or just hanging out.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

YouTube

The Google-owned company added that only a few channels have access to this feature, but they’ll be rolling it out to more users soon.

If you’re an active user of Twitter/X, this feature might sound quite familiar to you. YouTube’s new community update is very similar to X’s existing tab which gives fans the chance to gather together to support their favorite creator.

It’s often used by viewers of popular Twitch and Kick streamers like Hasan, Pokimane, Adin Ross, and various FaZe members like Banks, Silky, Lacy, and more.

Article continues after ad

Also revealed during the Made By YouTube event is Gifts, which gives creators a new way to monetize their vertical live streams and “power real-time engagement.” However, they didn’t provide too much detail about price or revenue share in the announcement.