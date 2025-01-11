YouTubers Colin & Samir each lose their homes in Los Angeles wildfires

YouTube duo Conlin & Samir revealed that they’d both lost their homes to the fires raging in the Los Angeles area, thanking fans for their support as they navigate the aftermath.

January 2025 saw the eruption of several wildfires in the Los Angeles area, with the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, Malibu and the Hollywood Hills being among those affected.

Thousands have been forced to flee their homes as the fires continue to rage, destroying entire neighborhoods and leaving behind what residents have labeled “apocalyptic scenes.”

Several high-profile influencers living in LA have been impacted by the fires, including prominent YouTube duo Colin & Samir.

YouTube: Streamy Awards Colin & Samir are a YouTube duo best known for their in-depth interviews with other top creators on the platform.

Colin & Samir lose both of their homes to Palisades wildfire

On January 10, the YouTubers published a joint statement to their social media profiles, where they confirmed that they’d each lost their homes to the Palisades fire.

“The enormity of the loss is very overwhelming,” they wrote. “Both of our wives are pregnant and our primary focus right now is getting back on stable ground.”

They went on to thank fans for their support, sharing special gratitude to fellow YouTube group Dude Perfect, who created a GoFundMe to help them rebuild their lives in the wake of such an enormous loss.

“We’re grateful to the firefighters and first responders for continuing to fight the fire,” they added. “To everyone who follows along with us, words don’t begin to capture how much you mean to us.”

At the time of writing, the GoFundMe has reached $129,000, just shy of their eventual $150K goal as fans flood the comments with supportive messages and words of encouragement.

“I am so sorry, guys,” fellow YouTuber Mike Majlak replied.

“Gutted for you guys,” Jay Clouse wrote. “Grateful you’re all safe and here with the community you’ve helped so much to support you building back better.”

AnotherYoutube star, Ryan Trahan, also donated $50,000 to the GoFundMe.

Colin & Samir are just the latest LA-based YouTubers to be impacted by the January 2025 wildfires, which have affected the likes of TikTok star Harry Mack and FaZe Kaysan, both of whom lost their homes to the blazes.