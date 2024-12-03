YouTuber worried channel with 5M subs will be deleted after losing email

YouTuber Zias was left worried after realizing the email he used to create his channel, which now has 5M subscribers, was going to be deleted by his old university.

For over eight years, Zias has uploaded almost daily videos reacting to various things across the internet, with his latest reaction videos focusing on music. While doing so, he’s amassed almost 5M subscribers.

Saturday, November 30, however, Zias took to social media to share that he created the account with his old university email, and the school was set to delete his account – meaning his YouTube channel will get deleted too.

Article continues after ad

“My old university is deleting all alumni emails tmrw and my YouTube account is associated to it, which means it’ll get deleted too. I tried to change the email but its not letting me since its a student email and I’m not an admin in the Google workspace. Is there any other solution? Pls help,” he said in a post to YouTube’s Twitter support.

Article continues after ad

YouTube responds to Zias’ issue

The company quickly responded, prompting him to contact the administrator of his account in order to change the email associated with the account.

Article continues after ad

That admin would be his school IT department, someone that is hard to get ahold of quickly.

“Its the weekend.. I’m not able to get in contact with anybody from the university till Monday, and that is after the the alumni email accounts are set to be closed. Pls help Or give me more information on possible solutions!” he said.

Users flocked to the comments to share their thoughts about Zias’ dilemma, with many slamming him for using his school email for a YouTube account.

Article continues after ad

“Why the hell would you use your school email?” one user commented.

Another said: “And you’re reaching out for support one day before the e-mail gets deleted?”

It’s unknown what Zias has managed to do with his account, but it’s still active at the time of writing – meaning his school email hasn’t been deleted just yet, or he managed to change his email before it happened.

Article continues after ad

YouTube responded to his continued calls for help on Tuesday, December 3, however, revealing their community outreach team was working with him.