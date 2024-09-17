YouTuber Uncle Roger breaks world record by gathering 388 people all dressed like him

Food and comedy YouTuber Uncle Roger has beaten a Guinness world record after he managed to gather 388 people and make them all dress like him.

If you enjoy watching food videos on YouTube, it’s likely you’ve run into well-known comedian and internet persona Uncle Roger. The Malaysian content creator is beloved for his scathing culinary critiques which have gained him a massive 9.6 million subscribers over the years.

The YouTuber has seen so much success that he’s even been able to open up his own restaurant in his home country named Fuiyoh, the menu including many classic dishes like different types of fried rice, dumplings, and popcorn chicken.

While the restaurant itself opened up on September 11, the main event was the massive gathering of Uncle Rogers only three days afterward. The YouTuber advertised on social media, calling for the help of his fans to come and break a world record, and that’s exactly what they did.

388 fans heeded Uncle Roger’s call, all appearing at the Pavillion in Malaysia, ready to dress up in the iconic orange shirt and black pants. Fortunately, they didn’t need to bring their own, as the YouTuber provided everyone with the gear, which also fashioned the logo for Fuiyoh.

Roger was attempting to beat the record for the largest gathering of Uncle Rogers. A category of Guinness World Records where people have to come together all dressed as the same thing. And thankfully, being Uncle Roger himself, the YouTuber was able to grab over 400 people for the feat.

According to Roger, while there were 388 fans counted for the record, a good amount of people weren’t able to be counted for various reasons. He claimed if they were, there would’ve been at least 450.

Fans of the content creator can now visit his restaurant Fuiyoh whenever they’re out and about in Malaysia, and visit the iconic site where the world record was broken.