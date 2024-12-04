YouTuber Typical Gamer announces he’ll stream his entire wedding live

OG YouTuber Typical Gamer is set to stream his entire wedding live on his channel, celebrating his nuptials with his 15 million subscribers.

Typical Gamer, real name Andre Rebelo, has been uploading content to YouTube since 2008. In the ensuing sixteen years, he’s managed to accrue over 15 million subscribers thanks to his gaming guides, comedic challenges, and engaging IRL content.

He’s also featured his longtime partner, Samara Redway, on his channel many times since they began dating ten years ago — and now, he’ll be streaming their wedding on YouTube.

Article continues after ad

Rebelo popped the question to Samara on May 19, 2024. The two will officially tie the knot on Thursday, December 5, 2024, and they’ve decided to share their joy with the dedicated fanbase that’s grown with them over the years.

How to watch Typical Gamer’s wedding stream

Their wedding will take place at 2 PM PST / 11 AM EST on Typical Gamer’s YouTube channel. Fans will get an alert 90 minutes before the ceremony begins, which will be held in a scenic, undisclosed mountainside venue in Canada.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

TTS and donation alerts won’t be part of this broadcast, though. Instead, fans will get an exclusive look into the private wedding ceremony between one of gaming’s top streamers and his cherished partner as a thank-you for their years of continued viewing.

”Over the last 15 years, I’ve always been intentional about bringing my community together through major life moments,” Rebelo said. “Our wedding is the most meaningful experience of my life, and it felt disingenuous to do anything but include them.”

Article continues after ad

Rebelo isn’t the first content creator to live stream their own wedding; in 2022, popular Twitch streamers Natsumiii and BaboAbe broadcasted their nuptials to the tune of 60,000 viewers.

And in November 2024, streamer Officedrummer also got married to his partner during Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 subathon, which the Twitch star officiated himself in one of the biggest broadcasts in Twitch history.

Rebelo will be taking a brief hiatus from content creation after his wedding, which he’s excited to share with his dedicated viewers after years of building a community.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“We’re excited to welcome everyone to our otherwise small-ish wedding and can’t wait to see all the W’s in the chat when we get back. We just ask for a couple of weeks to get through the honeymoon first. GG’s everyone!”