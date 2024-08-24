YouTuber Twomad’s cause of death finally revealed

YouTuber Muudea ‘Twomad’ Sedik was found dead on February 13, 2024. Six months later, the cause of death has been revealed as an LA Medical Examiner’s report confirmed a morphine overdose.

When Twomad was found unresponsive, TMZ reported drug paraphernalia was found at the scene. No foul play was suspected at the time. Now, TMZ has obtained the Medical Examiner’s report to confirm the cause of death was indeed drug-related.

Twomad died from morphine toxicity, which can occur after consuming too many opioids. Opioids can be ingested through prescribed pain medication or drugs like heroin.

The report also revealed Mitragynine was involved too. Mitragynine is most often used to help combat opioid withdrawal symptoms. This substance is illegal in a number of states due to its safety concerns, with The United States Food and Drug Administration warning against its use.

Twomad, 23 at the time of his death, sparked concern among friends and family having gone unresponsive for a few days. Police were eventually called to check up on him in his Los Angeles home, where they found his body.

At the time, there was no quite telling how long the content creator had already been dead, and there are still no further details in that regard.

Having amassed millions of followers across various social media platforms, namely through his content on YouTube, Twomad built a loyal fandom since kicking off his online career in 2017.

Be it collaborations with other popular influencers or trolling strangers in virtual chatrooms, Twomad’s fans were along for the ride to watch in droves. His 156 videos on YouTube, in particular, amassed over 220 million views.

Many were quick to mourn the social media celeb upon news of his death. Hundreds chiming in to echo how “horrible” it was given he “died at such a young age.”