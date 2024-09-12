YouTuber Topper Guild accused of “ghosting” TikToker as prank leaves third-degree burns

TikToker Sabrina Amercado claims she received third-degree burns to her legs after a prank she participated in for YouTuber Topper Guild went horribly wrong. She further claimed Topper Guild has been “ghosting” her since the incident.

Amercado, who has just under 400,000 followers on TikTok, shared a harrowing experience from a YouTube prank that has left her nursing “third-degree burns and scars.” While she has created multiple videos detailing the recovery of her burns, this is the first time she has addressed the nature of the incident online.

Her initial video, which amassed over 8 million views in less than a week, details how and why she is now recovering from these serious injuries.

“When a YouTuber told me his prank would be safe “[but] it gave me third-degree burns and hypertrophic scars,” Mercado revealed in the video.

She later claimed that, despite the YouTuber promising to pay her medical bills following the prank, he has been “ghosting her” ever since.

After TikTok users begged to know more about the situation, Mercado uploaded a second video that provided additional context.

The footage first shows Amercado’s legs submerged in what looks to be a type of fast-drying cement before the TikTok then cuts to clips of her in hospital, her legs wrapped in bandages and some massive scars adorning her calves.

Instead of hiding the YouTuber’s identity, Amercado tagged Topper Guild in her initial video, consequently exposing him as the culprit.

Winston Topper Guild, known as Topper Guild online, is an American YouTuber with over 40 million subscribers. He is best known for creating comedic content, including prank videos, lip-sync clips, and other lifestyle content.

At the time of writing, Topper Guild has yet to address the accusations that he was the YouTuber involved in the incident; however, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if he speaks out.