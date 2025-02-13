YouTuber SpokenReasons charged with possession after traffic stop ends in arrest

YouTuber SpokenReasons has been arrested and is facing several different charges after a traffic stop in Chicago.

Since he started uploading videos in 2009, SpokenReasons has amassed nearly 2M subscribers on YouTube with content varying from music, to short films, and more.

One of his most viral videos is a song with fellow YouTuber Kosher called “Askin All Them Questions,” which has been viewed over 70M times since it was first uploaded in 2012.

In early February 2025, the YouTuber was arrested after a traffic stop in Chicago, Illinois, and charged with possession of drugs, transporting an open container of alcohol, and more.

SpokenReasons arrested after traffic stop

According to the Chicago Police Department, SpokenReasons spent just under a day in jail before he was released on February 8, 2025.

He is facing five different charges, including unlawful possession of cannabis, illegal transport of alcohol, illegal possession of a weapon, as well as having an obstructed front windshield that had a crack in it larger than six inches.

Chicago Police Department/YouTube: Spoken Reasons

News of the arrest quickly made its way around social media, with many wondering what led to the traffic stop and subsequent arrest.

As of writing, SpokenReasons hasn’t addressed the charges on social media and all of his pages have been quiet for weeks. His last YouTube video, “Faith, Consistency, & Hard Work 2.0,” was uploaded back in August 2024 and received thousands of views in comparison to the millions he used to get.

Spoken is just the latest YouTuber to face charges from the police over the last few months. On February 5, Brendan McMartin had to call his mom to pick him up from a date after police arrested him for speeding in his Nissan GTR.

Back in January, YouTuber PopularMMOs was allegedly “on the run” after a warrant for his arrest was issued for assaulting a police officer.