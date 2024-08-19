YouTuber sparks concern after reaching 222 MPH on motorcycle in tank top & jeans

A YouTuber is turning heads after reaching eye-watering 222 MPH speeds on a motorcycle wearing only jeans and a tank top during a car meetup.

ImKay is a motorcycle enthusiast and YouTuber with over one million subscribers. He isn’t shy about putting his rides to the test when it comes to matters of speed, and boasts a sizable collection of bikes that leaves his audience drooling.

The content creator often links up with other gearheads for car meetups, where a handful of drivers will take their supercars out onto the highway and put their pedals to the metal.

During his most recent outing, ImKay took his Kawasaki Ninja H2R out for a spin, reaching an eye-popping 222 miles per hour during a ride alongside a 1990 Ferrari F40.

ImKay said he “hit a new top speed” with the H2R, blowing past the rest of his companions before slowing down to get on the shoulder — but was a bit sad that he’d “scuffed up the tank” of his shiny chrome ride in the process.

After returning to home base, the F40’s driver congratulated ImKay on his handling of the bike, saying their race “brought back some hold memories” from his days on the road as a youth.

“That’s badass,” the driver said.

(Segment begins at 18 minutes)

However, some commenters are concerned about ImKay using the H2R on a public road. The bike is listed on Kawasaki’s website as course-only, but it seems the YouTuber was driving on the highway… although disclaimers throughout his video say he was riding on a “closed course.”

“All videos are filmed in Mexico with trained professionals, unless stated otherwise,” the video’s description reads.

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja H2R retails for $58K at a base level, minus any modifications or accessories. The Ferrari F40, on the other hand, is a $3.5 million car, making for one extremely expensive street race.