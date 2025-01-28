YouTuber slams platform for taking down negative Assassin’s Creed Shadows video 12 times

A YouTuber is putting the Google-owned platform on blast after it removed a negative Assassin’s Creed video 12 times.

First announced back in May 2024, Assassin’s Creed Shadows has been delayed by its developers multiple times.

The most recent delay took place on January 9, 2025, and the game is set to release on March 20.

YouTubers have created thousands of long-form videos about the game since it was first announced, but one creator had a bit of trouble with his latest upload.

YouTube slammed after removing AC: Shadows video

The YouTuber, Shohei Kondo, took to X to share screenshots revealing the video has been taken down multiple times.

“My YouTube video about protesting Assassin’s Creed Shadows are under ‘reporting’ attack! Every time the video is back, after few minutes, it gets removed!” he explained.

“We HATE this game! Japanese reacts on Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gameplay,” reads the title in one screenshot. In another, Kondo showed his email inbox with various messages from YouTube removing the video and him appealing the decision.

“The removed video is back up. Thank you to everyone who encouraged and supported me. The video has been removed 12 times (so far)! I contacted YouTube and also changed the title. Hopefully, it stays up this time! I spent all day fighting to get it back,” they said on the post.

Users flocked to the comments to share their thoughts, with many surprised that it was taken down so many times. Others, on the other hand, told the YouTuber to start posting his video on X.

“YouTube needs to do something about automated takedowns with mass reports,” one user said.

Another commented: “Let’s see how long it stays up this time. I hope it’s all fixed now, my friend.”

“I think is time to upload this type of content on X at least as a backup,” a third replied.

Soon after the post went viral on X, YouTube responded by saying the video had been “reinstated for real.”

“We checked this again and wanted to confirm that your video is reinstated for real this time. So sorry for all the trouble!” they said.

As Assassin’s Creed Shadow’s March release gets closer, its devs have shared various updates about the game. On January 23, one dev shared which key feature will “transform” the game compared to previous iterations in the series.