YouTuber shocks viewers as he escapes death inside bear’s cave 

YouTuber Stefan Jankovic displayed a calm demeanor while sitting inside a bear’s den, however, viewers were shocked at how he ‘played with death.’

Jankovic, who boasts 2.5M social media followers on YouTube and TikTok combined, went viral for sitting inside a bear’s cave.

As he waited for the animal to greet him, the YouTuber stayed silent. Within moments, the bear approached the unfearful risk-taker.

The bear continuously huffed and puffed, but showed no aggression towards Jankovic. The creature even came within inches of the YouTuber’s face.

“They playing with death,” a concerned viewer quipped after he posted a clip of the encounter to his Instagram.

“Why are you still alive?” questioned another.

However, Jankovic felt so confident in his first go-around with the bear, that he went back and filmed several other encounters with the animal.

This time, the bear could be seen stomping on the YouTuber’s tent that was pitched outside. Not only that but multiple mammals were asserting their dominance as he filmed their behaviors.

”They have come to my house now,” the social media star said.

In another video, Jankovic could be seen getting even closer to the bear, feeding it from his hands and his mouth. “We became best friends,” he said.

Viewers then debated the safety of the YouTuber, as they were shocked by how calm he and the bears were.

“Isn’t this dangerous and risky? asked one. To which Jankovic responded, “Why?” The viewer then added, “Because they have animal instincts and so they can potentially turn on you.”

“But… you never know… be careful,” warned another

Others, though, applauded the YouTuber for his bravery, adding how “awesome” his interaction was.

YouTuber IshowSpeed also went viral this September for his encounter with an unpredictable animal. While in Thailand, the streamer fell off of an elephant and nearly died.