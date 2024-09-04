YouTuber shares harrowing tale after being kidnapped in India

A Korean YouTuber has gone viral after sharing the horrifying story of how he was allegedly kidnapped while traveling in India.

Jay, who goes by ‘jayletitgo‘ online, runs a channel called ‘LET IT GO, WORLD TRAVELER JAY’ on the video-sharing platform that is dedicated to his traveling adventures.

However, things took a turn for the worse after Jay decided to cycle 450 kilometers (approximately 279 miles) in the Leh region, India due to limited public transport.

Along the way, a truck pulled over and offered the adventurer a lift, which he accepted. This resulted in Jay being allegedly kidnapped for over 30 hours.

(Truck pulls over at 13:40)

When the men offered Jay a lift, he initially considered himself lucky as he had already been cycling for days. But after falling asleep in the truck, he awoke in a new location nowhere near where he’d intended to go.

It was here the men showed their “true colors”, supposedly demanding Jay’s money, phone, and cameras while brandishing sticks as weapons. “Really scared”, Jay attempted to convince the men to drop him off in a nearby city by promising to take cash out from his card.

When he was able to get service on his phone, Jay quickly sent a photo of the truck and the mens’ faces to a friend, sharing that he was in “trouble” and had been “kidnapped”. The men then allegedly drugged Jay, despite his attempts to fake taking the substances offered.

“From then on, I completely lost my mind,” Jay said (translated from Korean). When he came to, he had enough service to send his location to his friend. The men eventually learned of Jay’s messages and, after 30 hours of being kidnapped, dumped him on the side of the road.

Jay alerted police, who were able to eventually apprehend the men who had taken him. Initially, they denied any of the allegations but police were able to get confessions via interrogations and alleged abuse.

“[The police] really tried to beat up those three people [the kidnappers] in front of me,” Jay recounted. “In front of me, the criminals started crying and kept telling me that they were sorry.”

Despite the terrifying experience, the YouTuber didn’t let his kidnapping impact how he saw the country or its people: “It’s the same in any country. There are good people and there are bad.”