YouTuber Scott the Woz baffled to find this celebrity’s number in iPhone he bought on eBay

OG YouTuber Scott the Woz was astounded to discover that the owner of an iPhone he’d bought on eBay had an A-List actor in their contacts, and his fans are just as surprised.

Scott Wozniak, aka Scott the Woz, has been making content on YouTube since 2012. He’s best known for his comedic videos discussing video games and reviewing gaming products, consoles and the like.

On September 9, Woz took to Twitter/X to reveal some jaw-dropping news. According to the YouTuber, he’d purchased an old iPhone off of eBay — why, we don’t know.

Article continues after ad

However, he noticed that the phone’s contacts were home to the number of Jason Momoa; yes, that Jason Momoa, who starred in productions like Aquaman and Game of Thrones.

For further proof, Woz posted photos of the contact listing, as well as several photos of the phone’s owner posing with Momoa for some goofy selfies.

Article continues after ad

Momoa’s chaotic energy in the pics is consistent with his big personality that fans have come to know and love over the years, and they were quick to ask Woz even more questions about the phone and its owner in the comments.

Article continues after ad

“Seriously, what are the odds?” one user wrote. “Or did you buy it because it said ‘old Jason Momoa pics in gallery?'”

“Just thinking of the chances of getting this is slim to nothing. This is insane,” another remarked.

“Call him and ask him about the Minecraft movie!” yet another joked.

Woz has yet to answer any questions or make any further posts explaining his once-in-a-lifetime find — or admit if he tried calling the number to see if it was really Momoa, leaving fans anxiously awaiting more info.

Article continues after ad

As mentioned by a commenter, the actor is starring in the upcoming Minecraft movie alongside Jack Black; casting that has been called into question by the game’s diehard fans.

Article continues after ad

There’s plenty of room for Woz to ask Momoa questions about the forthcoming film, if he actually calls the number, though (and if it still belongs to Momoa, that is).

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see if anything comes of Woz’s discovery.