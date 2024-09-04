YouTuber says she’s received death threats for speaking out about MrBeast

YouTuber Rosanna Pansino claims she’s received death threats after publicly criticizing MrBeast as allegations continue to surface against him and his company.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson might be YouTube’s most-subscribed creator, but his status as a beloved billionaire philanthropist is starting to wane.

After his former collaborator, Ava Kris Tyson, resigned from the brand amid accusations of behaving inappropriately with minors online, a slew of other claims were made against MrBeast and his business.

Article continues after ad

It was later revealed that the YouTuber had knowingly hired a registered sex offender, while former employees alleged a “toxic” and sexist work environment that purportedly led to instances of sexual assault and harassment.

YouTube: Curiosity Stream MrBeast is one of YouTube’s biggest stars – but the criticism against him continues to mount, threatening his reign as a top entertainer.

However, longtime YouTuber Rosanna Pansino has been vocal about her distaste for MrBeast far before these most recent allegations came to light. In fact, she first started speaking out against him in October 2023.

Although she deleted her posts about the initial situation, she’s made no bones about her feelings on the YouTube star since then. Her critical tweets about him have only ramped up over the past few months — but she says these posts have ignited a vicious response against her from MrBeast’s supporters.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I received more death threats than I knew how to process,” she said in an August 2024 interview with TIME. “I told him that I would take everything down and apologize to make the death threats stop. I told him I was scared for myself and for my family’s safety.

Although she claims the death threats stopped once she deleted her posts, she’s returned to criticizing MrBeast on a regular basis and isn’t afraid to clap back at any negative reactions she gets.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: rosannapansino Rosanna Pansino is a YouTuber who’s been outspoken about her criticisms against MrBeast over the last year.

“No other big creators will speak up about him because they’re worried that they’ll lose their potential for collabs,” she continued. “I think they’re afraid of him, as well… they fear Jimmy and his company.”

While MrBeast initially distanced himself from Ava Kris Tyson and promised a thorough investigation of his company by a third party, he has yet to make a public statement regarding the other accusations against him and continues to upload content to YouTube.

Article continues after ad