YouTuber Sam Sulek wins his first bodybuilding competition after months of training

After months of training for the 2025 NPC Legends Classic, YouTuber Sam Sulek took home his first-ever win and has qualified for the Arnold Classic.

Fitness YouTuber Sam Sulek has taken over his niche in recent years, becoming one of the most popular fitness influencers with just under 4M subscribers.

Sulek began training to enter his first-ever bodybuilding competition back in 2024 and brought his fans along for the journey, posting videos on YouTube as well as platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

That event, the 2025 NPC Legends Classic, ended on Saturday, February 15, and the result even left Sulek himself surprised.

Sam Sulek wins first-ever bodybuilding competition

Sulek uploaded a vlog of the event on February 16 and shared his thoughts about the results at the end of the video after showing his performances, clearly shocked that he’d won.

“Who would have freakin’ thunk it? Who would have thunk it? First in my little class of height C and in the classic overall. Frankly, at least for these last couple of days, that’s a big weight taken off my shoulders,” he said.

“I wasn’t too nervous or anything, and honestly that second time up [on] stage I was feeling real confident. Not like confident I was going to place the best or anything, but just like stage presence… it’s kind of tricky.”

(Topic starts at 16:40)

Thanks to winning his event, Sulek qualifies for the Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio, on February 25, 2025.

“Now I have a couple of activities I have to finish. One, shower off this spray tan, and two, get some food in my system. We can cut to some of that later, I’m getting excited,” he added. “…Vegas trip complete to a satisfactory degree, so now in terms of the competition it’s on to phase two. Let’s see how we can do at the Arnold.”