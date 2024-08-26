YouTuber Rob Pitts dies from stomach cancer at age 45

YouTuber Rob ‘Rabbit’ Pitts has died from stomach cancer at 45 years, old according to a video uploaded to his channel.

Pitts, known as Rabbits Used Cars on YouTube, gained notoriety on the app thanks to his hundreds of car-related videos over the years.

He was also the star of Netflix’s Tex Mex Motors, where they followed car enthusiasts searching for undervalued cars in Mexico so they could be restored and sold in the United States.

On August 25, 2024, a video was uploaded to his YouTube channel titled “This is Goodbye” and revealed his death from stomach cancer.

“You haven’t heard much from me lately, and I know some of you are wondering about what I’ve been up to,” the video reads. “I started feeling ‘off’ after SEMA last year, and I was losing weight. But I was getting ready to film Season two of Tex Mex Motors for Netflix, and I wanted to be camera-ready, so I didn’t mind that so much.”

The video went on to explain that the YouTuber began experiencing a loss of appetite and acid reflux-like symptoms. As a result, he went to the doctor several times until he was ultimately diagnosed with stomach cancer.

The video went on to share his life accomplishments, such as buying his store, filming for his show, and marrying the “love of his life.”

“Luckily, she doesn’t mind doing long-term things with a short-term guy,” it reads.

Rob’s videographer revealed his death in the comments, sharing that he will preserve his channel for the future.

“Hey everyone, this is Jeff (Rob’s Videographer). I am with him now in Hospice. He just passed at 21:45 on 08/25/2024. I will be sure to preserve the channel. He will be missed and we will never forget him!” he said.

This news comes just weeks after YouTuber Pretty Pastel Please’s cause of death was revealed to be a rare heart disease called Lymphocytic myocarditis.

