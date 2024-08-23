YouTuber roasted for saying video games are the most “unattractive” male hobby

A YouTuber went viral for saying men who play video games don’t rank on her list of attractive things a guy could do. Viewers then clapped back, saying as video game players, they’d never consider dating her anyway.

YouTuber Liz Wheeler took her viral opinion to X, where she spoke out about video games being the most “unattractive” hobby that a man could ever do.

Despite possibly running into contrasting views, Liz posted an unofficial list of “the least attractive hobbies for men according to women.” Among the hobbies were magic tricks, collecting figurines, gambling, bird watching, online trolling, taxidermy, comic book collecting, and building model trains.

Article continues after ad

However, video games were at the top of the list, ranking #1 on the most unattractive things a man does in their free time.

“This is 100% true. Men playing video games is peak unattractive. Beyond red flag. Like dealbreaker zone. It’s weird that so many dudes don’t get this,” she tweeted.

Article continues after ad

In a comment under her tweet, Liz also made it clear that an occasional arcade game, Tetris, and Pac-Man weren’t included in the video games that make a guy unattractive.

Article continues after ad

After a massive amount of social media heard her controversial thoughts about video games, many people roasted her for being completely wrong.

“Women like you assume your company is more interesting and valuable than a good video game. You are incorrect,” quipped one.

“You’re mid as f**k… No one gives a single f**k what you find unattractive. If you and I were the last two people on the planet, I would play video games 24/7,” raged another.

Article continues after ad

“Women who make lists telling men what hobbies we can’t have is peak unattractive. ‘Beyond red flag, like dealbreaker zone,’” mocked a third.

One X user even said they hardly ever play video games, but they might start just to ensure she never goes near them.

Article continues after ad

While there hasn’t been interaction in the comments from popular streamers who game like IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat, viewers made it clear that they thought the YouTuber would never have a chance to date them, or anyone else who plays video games, after stating her opinion.