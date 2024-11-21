YouTuber reuploads fake plane crash video that got him 6 months in prison

YouTuber Trevor Jacob has reuploaded the viral plane crash video that led to him serving a six-month sentence in federal prison.

Back in January 2022, Trevor Jacob’s video ‘I crashed my plane’ went viral across social media as viewers accused him of faking the accident and crashing his plane on purpose for views.

The YouTuber was stripped of his pilot license in April of the same year as the Federal Aviation Administration continued its investigation into the crash.

It continued until the end of 2023 when Trevor Jacob was sentenced to six months in federal prison after the FAA determined he caused the accident on purpose and tampered with evidence.

Jacob has since spent his time in prison and began uploading to his channel again on November 1, 2024 – including the controversial plane crash video in its entirety.

Once viewers caught wind of the reupload, they took to the comments of the video to share their thoughts. Most people thought the reupload was distasteful, while others were excited to see the full clip again.

“Weird that he re-uploaded this considering he spent 6 months in federal prison for lying to authorities and destroying the evidence…Some people never learn,” one person said.

Another commented: “We all know that it’s fake now so why would you repost it?”

“Thanks for reminding me I forgot to unsub,” a third replied.

In another video, Jacob claimed YouTube demonetized his channel for harmful acts and even briefly removed one of his other videos.

“This is kind of what I feel like is the beginning of a potential silencing or whatever,” he said before revealing he attempted to appeal the decision but was almost instantly denied.

This isn’t the first time a YouTuber’s actions led to them being sent to prison. On November 20, a Korean YouTuber received a life sentence for killing a rival during a May 2024 stream.