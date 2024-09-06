YouTuber retracts domestic violence accusations against MrBeast employee

YouTuber DogPack404 is retracting a statement he made in a video about one of MrBeast’s employees, sparking backlash against him from fans.

DogPack404 is a content creator and former employee of Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson, the most-subscribed influencer on YouTube.

Over the last several weeks, MrBeast has been at the center of controversy, which sparked after his former collaborator, Ava Kris Tyson, stepped away from the brand due to alleged inappropriate behavior toward minors.

Since then, MrBeast and his company have come under scrutiny after it was discovered he’d knowingly hired a registered sex offender who appeared in his previous videos. Other claims about his business quickly picked up speed — and DogPack404 was at the center of the ensuing storm.

In an August 29 video, DogPack claimed that he’d heard from other sources that one of MrBeast’s producers, James Warren, was a “psychopath who screams at people and hits his girlfriend.”

DogPack went on to say that there were “allegedly domestic violence charges filed against” Warren. However, he added that he couldn’t verify if this was true, noting that “it turns out there’s a lot of people in North Carolina named James Warren who assault their girlfriends.”

Ultimately, DogPack was unable to confirm the legitimacy of the claims, as there were multiple James Warrens in the state with domestic violence charges filed against them. However, he included the allegations in his video, dubbing Warren MrBeast’s “secret CEO.”

A week later, DogPack retracted these accusations in a tweet published on September 5. In his post, he noted that a supposed domestic violence case that was discussed in MrBeast’s offices was “most likely the wrong James Warren.”

“An alleged current MrBeast employee reached out to me giving their side of the story. I think this person is mistaken with a lot of details, but I do now believe the James Warren DV case that circulated the office was most likely the wrong James Warren. Of course, none of my sources knew that,” the YouTuber wrote.

He also said that he “should have waited on the FOIA requests before mentioning the DV charges allegations,” but reminded viewers that he made it clear the statements in his videos were merely “allegations” and testimony from his sources.

Despite this explanation, users in the comments are lashing out at DogPack, with one arguing that “All you had to do was wait a week, man. I don’t know why this had to even be a discussion.”

“You don’t have to be a ‘professional journalist or investigator’ to know that this was a reckless and horrible thing to go forward with without confirming,” another wrote. “You just push false allegations to 2 million people.”

“Jesus Christ. This is borderline psychopath behavior. Accusing someone you don’t know of domestic violence and animal abuse… for what? Views? Ironic,” yet another said.

MrBeast has reportedly threatened legal action against DogPack, employing the help of celebrity lawyer Alex Spiro, known for representing famous clients like Megan Thee Stallion and Alec Baldwin.