YouTuber records “apocalyptic scenes” as he roams fire-damaged LA

YouTuber John Hicks captured the widespread damage caused by fires in the Los Angeles area, earning praise from viewers for his on-the-ground coverage of the devastation.

On Tuesday, January 7, what started as a small backyard brush fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood grew into a fearsome inferno that has burned over 27 square miles of land and destroyed over 1,000 buildings, including homes, businesses, and historical landmarks.

A number of other fires have also spawned thanks to “hurricane force” Santa Ana winds, sparking blazes in Malibu, the Hollywood Hills, and other areas in the region.

As firefighters work to contain the burning, residents are capturing the destruction as they evacuate their homes… but one content creator is getting up close and personal to the damage.

YouTuber shares “apocalyptic” damage from LA fires

John Hicks is a content creator on YouTube, where he boasts over one and a half million followers. Hicks often records himself riding a variety of scooters, bikes, and more, taking in what he sees during his travels.

As the wildfires tore through Los Angeles, Hicks biked through the affected areas to witness the aftermath, showing scenes that he described as “straight from the apocalypse.”

“It’s very hard to breathe out here,” he explained. “It’s an apocalyptic scene. It’s very hard to breathe. There’s ash floating through the air. I’ve gotta wear a mask today.”









Hicks caught buildings as they were burning down to rubble, entire neighborhoods that had been reduced to ash, as well as vehicles that had been totaled due to the blaze.

“This is truly haunting, man,” Hicks said as he surveyed the foundations of what had previously been someone’s home. “The memories and people’s possessions, just gone.”

Hicks also caught a couple of explosions and the sound of a gas line burning. His video recording the damage has racked up nearly half a million views in just six hours as viewers and LA residents chime in, thanking him for showing just how destructive wildfires can be.

“This video is the important citizen-led work that needs to be done,” one wrote. “Real people showing what it’s like on the ground. Thank you.”

“People don’t realize this fire is [affecting a] majority [of] working-class people,” another wrote. “They see the Palisades fire has celebrity homes and beachfront property, but this is small businesses, families that have been there for decades, renters, etc. So sad.”

The fires have forced residents to evacuate across the Los Angeles area, including celebrities and internet stars like the members of FaZe Clan and Cash Nasty, putting projects like Valkyrae’s streaming marathon and shroud’s ‘Fragathon’ on hold until the weather clears.