YouTuber goes viral after tricking out snow machine with giant hot tub & sauna

Diesel Brothers star and YouTuber ‘Heavy D’ channeled his inner Mad Max and put a giant hot tub on a Snowcat for the ultimate winter experience.

Dave ‘Heavy D’ Sparks is equal parts reality TV personality and mad scientist. After starring on Discovery’s Diesel Brothers series, he now uploads his absurd automotive creations to YouTube, where he’s racked up over 4 million subscribers.

While Sparks is known for building kooky custom vehicles, one of his winter-themed creations is going viral for how comfy (and flat-out crazy) it is.

At the time of writing, Sparks’ home state of Utah is experiencing some wild winter weather (as is much of the Southeastern US). To combat the blizzard blues, he and his pals come together for a local competition of sorts called ‘Snowed In,’ where they show off winter-themed vehicles they’ve made and spend quality time.

YouTuber makes ultimate winter getaway on a Snowcat

While there were a few eye-popping rides to come out of this year’s Snowed In series, perhaps the wildest creation from their ‘vehicle jam’ was the ‘Mudpuppy Nordic Mountain Spa.’

YouTube: HeavyDSparks Heavy D and his fellow internet-famous buddies came up with a wild way to relax during the winter months.

The ‘spa’ sits atop a Snowcat — a tracked, fully-enclosed vehicle specifically designed for driving over snow. It includes a Finnish-barrel sauna, a two-seater ice bath, and an enormous hot tub built out of a massive ‘cauldron’ with an open-fire grill in the middle.

The hot tub is fully propane-heated with an internal fire pit for grilling, and boasts all the necessary bells and whistles to ensure safe, clean water for Dave’s guests who want to relax and take a load off in the snow.

(Topic begins at 19:30)

What’s even more impressive is that the ‘spa’ isn’t limited to the Snowcat — it can be moved to many other vehicles to enjoy in other types of weather.

Sparks’ ‘Mudpuppy Spa’ has earned the praise of thousands of commenters, with one writing: “As an outsider looking in, this is the coolest thing I’ve ever seen.”

“This is one of the best things I have seen in a long time,” another said.

“Great idea, great snow vehicles, great group of people,” yet another wrote.

A slew of YouTube-famous gearheads were in attendance for this year’s Snowed In, including Cleetus McFarland, Cboystv, and even WhistlinDiesel, who recently recovered one of his fans’ stolen trucks after a dealership scammed them out of $25,000.